BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 101.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 103,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.