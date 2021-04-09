British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 504.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,289.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

