Brokerages Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,996 shares of company stock worth $2,836,707 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

