Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $63.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. 188,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,837. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.19.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

