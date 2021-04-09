Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $63.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.
Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. 188,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,837. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.19.
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
