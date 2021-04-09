Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $9,840,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 8,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

