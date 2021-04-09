Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Chegg posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock worth $37,585,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.63. 607,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,162. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

