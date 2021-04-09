Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Infosys reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

