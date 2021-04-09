Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.92). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

KNSA opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

