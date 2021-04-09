Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Price Target at $74.50

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,371. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

