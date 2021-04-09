Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,220

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Several brokerages have commented on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,400 ($31.36). The stock had a trading volume of 744,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,186. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,397.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

