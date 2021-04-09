Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $139.00

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

EGP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,643. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2,400.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

