Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 205.20

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

MNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

Shares of LON:MNG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.85). 6,389,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G has a one year low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

