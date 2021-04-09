Brokerages Set Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 778.25

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

TM17 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TM17 traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.93). The stock had a trading volume of 494,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 763.74. The firm has a market cap of £999.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

