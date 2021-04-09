Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $86.60

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 221,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.03 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,563,474. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after buying an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $2,123,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $3,804,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

