Brokers Offer Predictions for Soligenix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

