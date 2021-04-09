Brokers Set Expectations for ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ImmunityBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

