Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.81 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

