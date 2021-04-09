Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 303,870 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

