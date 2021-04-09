CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Tops $3.83 on Major Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $568,693.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00006571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,887,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,096 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.