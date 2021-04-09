Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

