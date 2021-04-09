Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 16,200 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,280,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 881,971 shares of company stock worth $64,570,122 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NCNO opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

