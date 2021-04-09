Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.22 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Greif at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Greif by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greif by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

