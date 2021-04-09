Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.32 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.