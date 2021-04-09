Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their na rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.73.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$146.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.89. The stock has a market cap of C$103.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$106.51 and a 52-week high of C$149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total value of C$27,032,849.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold 748,934 shares of company stock worth $107,008,231 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

