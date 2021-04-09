Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$587.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$491.92.

CP opened at C$471.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$463.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$439.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

