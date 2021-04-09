Canandaigua National Corp Buys 306 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

