Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $683.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $656.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $674.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

