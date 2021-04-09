Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.