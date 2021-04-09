Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 195 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $153.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

