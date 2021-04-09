Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Life Storage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

