Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $10.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

