Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,916 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

