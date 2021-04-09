Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 1,705 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

