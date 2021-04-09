Captrust Financial Advisors Has $53,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.64.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

