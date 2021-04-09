Captrust Financial Advisors Has $58,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sabre were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of SABR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

