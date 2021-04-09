Captrust Financial Advisors Has $59,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 773.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BigCommerce were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.