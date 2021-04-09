Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,714 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

