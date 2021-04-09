Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Santander cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

