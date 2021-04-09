Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 7.4%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 24,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 833,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $55,558.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

