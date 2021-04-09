CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.