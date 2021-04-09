Carin L. Fike Sells 6,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of The Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 230,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,592,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

