Carin L. Fike Sells 6,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of The Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 230,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,592,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

