Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

CCL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 730,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,056,805. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

