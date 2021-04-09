Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 47% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $175.51 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

