Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $124.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CTLT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. 9,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,041 shares of company stock worth $8,357,531 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

