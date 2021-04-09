Centrality Market Capitalization Achieves $117.43 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $117.43 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

