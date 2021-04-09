Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.03. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 57.46 ($0.75). The firm has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.86.

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

