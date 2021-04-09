CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $3.51 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00005997 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $129.44 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,788,862 coins and its circulating supply is 36,850,182 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.