Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $7.67 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Triterras Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

