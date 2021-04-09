CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Shares Up 0.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit (NASDAQ:CFFEU)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.06. 218,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 200,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.