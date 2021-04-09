Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,911 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Federal Signal worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

